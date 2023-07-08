The Miners won both Wednesday and Thursday this week and are looking to continue this streak with games tonight and tomorrow.
Madisonville hosted the Henderson Flash Thursday evening from Elmer Kelley. Their bats were hot as they scattered seven hits in the game. Ben Comes and Gabriel Salazar each with multiple hits to lead the team.
Left-handed pitcher Tate Lakin got the win over the Flash, going six innings, striking out ten batters and only allowing one hit, and no runs.
Ethan Roberts, Jace Parnin and Austin Long all put in work out of the bullpen, leading the team to the 5-1 victory.
“Tate threw extremely well,” Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell said. “We typically call it ‘Tate Shove Day’, he does well every outing for us. We hit well. Gabe Salazar had a great day at the plate for us.”
Wednesday the Miners took the W over Full Count Rhythm with a 4-2 victory.
The first inning started with a solo homerun from Miner’s Christian Kallaher, followed by a two run homer by Dong Joon Shin, which got everyone fired up. In the fifth inning Jace Parnin joined in with a homer of his own.
Madisonville was electric the entire game from the plate and the field, according to Coach Campbell.
“Guys stepped up. Guys are hustlin for us and not giving up. We are competing.”
Nazhir Bergen, Kallaher, Shin and Parnin all had one hit for the Miners. There were no errors committed in the field, which according to Campbell is huge.
Schon Pespisa got the win for the Miners from the mound. Only giving up one run in six innings, Pepsisa struck out two. Luke Osborn came in from the bullpen, lasting three innings. Osborn recorded the last nine outs, giving him the save for the Miners in their 4-2 win.
“I’m excited for the rest of the season. It’s getting good.”
