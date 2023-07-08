The Miners won both Wednesday and Thursday this week and are looking to continue this streak with games tonight and tomorrow.

Madisonville hosted the Henderson Flash Thursday evening from Elmer Kelley. Their bats were hot as they scattered seven hits in the game. Ben Comes and Gabriel Salazar each with multiple hits to lead the team.

