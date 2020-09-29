Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Franklin-Simpson 1: Kael Knight scored all three Maroon goals on Saturday, giving him a hat trick in the road win for North. Tate Young and Noah Jimenez recorded assists on two of Knight’s goals. Monday night’s rematch of the 2019 2nd Region Championship against Henderson County was canceled with Henderson becoming a red county over the weekend.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central 10, McLean County 0: Katelyn Cavanaugh led the charge for the Lady Storm with four goals in Saturday’s win, bringing Central to an even 4-4 record. Keri Reynolds, Priya Holmes and Lillie Melton each scored two goals with Holmes picking up four assists and Melton recording one assist. Briley Littlepage also contributed with two assists.
Volleyball
Graves County 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 1: North suffered only their second loss of the season over the weekend as they fell to Graves in four sets (25-21, 18-25, 25-24, 25-22). Natalie Collier and Kaitlyn Orange both hit double digits in the kill column for North, with Collier recording 15 and Orange having 10. Amya King led the team in assists with 24.
