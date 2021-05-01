Hopkins County Central softball had to postpone their contest against Webster County due to poor field conditions on Friday. It will be made up on May 25 with a doubleheader in Dixon. Meanwhile on Friday, the Storm edged out Russellville while Madisonville North Hopkins baseball fell to Union County.
Baseball
Hopkins County Central 19, Russellville 8 (5-innings): A 10-run fifth inning gave Central plenty of run support and ended the ballgame early with the mercy rule. Sage Hight had a three-RBI game while Truman Ballard and Tyler McKinney had two RBI’s for the Storm.
On the mound, Logan Scarbrough pitched four innings in relief giving up only one run while striking out six batters.
Union County 15, Madisonville North Hopkins 4 (6 innings): The Braves scored five runs in the first and four more in the second and Madisonville couldn’t respond as they fell in Morganfield on Friday.
Hunter Gossett was handed the loss going one and a third giving up nine earned runs on six hits.
At the plate, leadoff hitter Parker Mathis with 3-for-4 with a couple of RBI’s on his batting line.
