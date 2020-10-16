Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Calloway County- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Graves County- 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Volleyball
7th District Tournament at Hopkins County Central: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central- 6 p.m.
Thursday
Volleyball
7th District Championship at Hopkins County Central: Caldwell County vs. TBA- 6 p.m.
