Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 1:20 am
Lake Shore Country Club has been offering $20 Mondays all summer long, and they will continue to do so for the next few months.
According to Jonathan Martin, Superintendent of Lake Shore Country Club, this offering has brought a lot of people in.
“Locally you can play for less than $40 for 18 holes, and even cheaper during the week,” he said. “The twenty-dollar Mondays has made a big turnaround. It’s open to anyone, and we’ve had a lot of people come out and take advantage of it. Some people don’t even know about it though, and we want to bring attention to it.”
Martin says that COVID really helped to bring popularity to the sport, as golf was left “open” while everything else seemed to shut down.
“We’ve seen a spike since COVID, it pretty well held on,” he said. “People just started playing a lot more. Region golf has been getting more popular.”
In addition to the discount Mondays, Tim Davis, President of Lake Shore Country Club, shares that there is youth play for five dollars. This is for anyone who wants to bring their children to come try the sport for the first time, enjoy a round of golf, or just have a fun time on the course for an affordable price.
Known as “Youth on the Course,” this is a nationwide program funded by local charities to subsidize the cost for youth, and it applies to anyone ages six to pre-collegiate level.
“Any parents that have kids that want to play can sign up,” Davis said. “We are happy to have them out learning the game and enhancing their skills.”
Lake Shore Country Club, located at 1000 Shamrock Dr., also hosts local scrambles, tournaments, leagues, social gatherings, events, and much more. For more information on offerings, discount days, and more, call Lake Shore at 270-821-2060.
