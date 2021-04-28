Boosted by an 11th place finish in diving and a 13th place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, the Madisonville North Hopkins wrapped up their swim season with a 32nd place finish in the KHSAA State Meet over the weekend.
North also had a few Lady Maroons make the trip to Russell County for the 400-yard freestyle relay. The squad consisting of Maci Crowell, Ella Kirkland, Addison Melton and Emma Tagg were seeded 37th, but they improved their time by five seconds to finish 35th.
After freshman Ryan Farmer finished 11th in the diving portion of the meet, North’s lone senior, Colton Bunch, swam to a 13th place finish in the boys 50 free. He also finished 23rd in the 100 breast.
Bunch was also a part of the 400 free relay along with little brother Gavin Bunch, Adam Tagg and Seth Spencer — who finished 24th. The quartet also finished 27th in the 200 free relay.
“The athletes performed very well this past weekend, and they closed out a long, interesting journey,” head coach Kent Waide said. “They started practicing in October, had meets in November and December that were postponed. Had their first meets in January and got the season extended by two months, which ended on Saturday.
“We started with a young group and Colton was our only senior,” Waide continued. “He’s been a good leader and kept the athletes motivated. At the same time, he continued to work on his skills and improved as the season progressed.”
Waide and his swimmers will get into their offseason summer program and they’ll dive back in for the 2021-22 season this winter.
