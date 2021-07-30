Madisonville North Hopkins held a baseball and softball camp for the first time in a few years at the Madisonville YAA Fields this week with North head baseball coach Alan Hall running the show.
“We had about 42 kids at the camp,” Hall said. “Parker Mathis, Luke Barton and Raylee Strader came and helped out. It was good for those guys to show the kids the fundamentals and what we do a the high school level.”
The camp focused on baseball and softball fundamentals with hitting, baserunning and fielding.
“We gave them a lot of ground balls, hitting and throwing,” Hall said. “We basically wanted to teach theses kids that if you master the fundamentals, you can be successful in this game.”
North had previously held a similar camp with then head coach Scott Marks- whom Hall was an assistant under- a couple of years before he retired at the conclusion of the 2019 season.
The camp was held Monday through Thursday at the YAA fields with Thursday’s session being cut short due to the heat advisory in Hopkins County.
The Maroon baseball team will return to the field in the spring of 2022 at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
