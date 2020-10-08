It was a tough day on the links at Bowling Green Country Club for Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill and Aaron Munger in the final round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
“The course played tougher today,” North head coach Tim Davis said. “The pins were set in a way where it made it difficult to get out of trouble. I’m proud of them and the way they played. They didn’t roll over and quit today.”
Hill shot a nine-over par 81 for a two-day score of 11-over as he finished tied for 29th, while Munger shot a 94 to go 29-over for the tournament — T-80. Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo defended his state title with three-under for the tournament, while Trinity (Louisville) won as a team with a two-day score of 38-over.
Munger teed off first out of the two Maroon golfers and he had a difficult time on the course, making the turn at +11 for the day.
“Being at the state tournament was great overall for the experience,” Munger said. “I just wasn’t there mentally today.”
Munger did pick up a birdie on 12, but he couldn’t stop the bleeding as he signed his final scorecard as a high school golfer.
“I walked the last hole with Aaron,” Davis said. “It was emotional for him, but I told him that you would want to end your high school career on the last day of the state tournament.”
While the senior made his first start at the state tournament, Hill — his junior teammate — made his fifth appearance.
“I was excited for Aaron when he made the tournament,” Hill said. “I was even more excited for him when he made the cut to the final round because that’s huge for him to finish out his career in the final round of the state tournament.”
As for Hill, he struggled out of the gate starting on the 10th tee box, bogeying six of his first seven holes. He birdied 18 before making the turn and headed to the front nine at +5 for the day. Hill recorded four more bogies as he turned in a nine-over 81 for the day.
“I’ve been going to the state tournament with Jackson since he was in eighth grade,” Davis said. “I don’t think he would’ve finished a round like he had when he was an eighth grader. But he really showed some maturity today and didn’t back down.”
Hill said that he’s been focused on getting into a positive mindset recently when he’s competing on the course, and he’s hoping that it will help him get back into the top 20 next year.
