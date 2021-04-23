There was plenty of softball action in Hopkins County as the Lady Maroons swept a doubleheader at home over Dawson Springs, while down the road in Mortons Gap, Hopkins Central fell to Caldwell County in district action.
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins 18, Dawson Springs 0 (3 innings): North hit three home runs in the 13-run first inning — two of them off the bat of Brenna Sherman. The third was hit by Kennedy Justice. Madisonville scored five more runs in the second to end it early.
Madisonville North Hopkins 15, Dawson Springs 0 (3 innings): Eighth-grader Star Springfield had a five-RBI game for the Lady Maroons as they completed the sweep over the Lady Panthers.
In the circle, another middle schooler stepped up with seventh-grader Sydney Skeen giving up only two hits and striking out six over three innings pitched.
Caldwell County 23, Hopkins County Central 7 (4 innings): A 10-run top of the fourth for the Lady Tigers put the game to bed as Central dropped a district game at home on Thursday.
Keira Bryan drove in four RBI’s for Central while Baylen Young provided the power with a lead-off home run in the third inning.
Hallie Hollis was saddled with the loss pitching 1.1 innings giving up six runs — four earned — on six hits. Bryan came in relief to take it the rest of the way for the Lady Storm.
