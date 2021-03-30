Playing in their first meaningful game in nearly two years, Madisonville North Hopkins made their return to the softball diamond on Monday in an 11-2 loss to McCracken County.
“We’re excited to be back on the diamond this year,” North head coach Whitney Barber said. “We knew McCracken would be a tough first opponent since they’re one of the best teams in the state. I thought we played hard, they just had more hits than us. They got runners on and they executed.”
Madisonville made it a ballgame in the sixth thanks to a two-RBI double off the bat of Amber Osborne to make it 6-2 Lady Mustangs, but McCracken added five runs to their lead in the top of the seventh before shutting the door in the bottom of the frame to seal the game away.
“I wish the offense we had in the sixth happened earlier,” Barber said. “But I’m proud of the fight we showed late in the game. It was a good rally, and we’ve got a lot of good things to look forward to.”
McCracken got out in front with three runs in the first four innings. Despite Osborne struggling in the circle, her defense was able to bail her out of multiple jams — especially outfielders Annabelle Jones, Zoe Davis and Madisyn Johnson flashing the leather on multiple occasions.
“We don’t have a dominant pitcher that can take control of the game anymore,” Barber said. “Our girls know that — and even Amber knows that. Our defense has to be able to back up our pitchers no matter who’s in the circle.”
After North’s rally in the bottom of the sixth, Zoe Smithson hit a 2-run bomb to left followed by an RBI triple by Bailey Watts to make it 9-2, McCracken. Watts scored on another two-run shot, this time off the bat of Ally Hutchins and the Lady Maroons avoided the mercy rule to get out of the inning down by nine.
North will have a busy first week of the season going forward.
“We’ve got Caldwell at home on Thursday, at Christian County Friday and a doubleheader on the road in Logan County Saturday,” Barber said. “We’ll take our breaks when we need them to rest up, but we’re going to go out every night and keep on fighting.”
First pitch for Thursday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at North.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.