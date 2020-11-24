With new mandates announced by Gov. Andy Beshear going into affect last week, fitness centers around the area have adjusted to keep their businesses operational.
The new guidelines limit capacity to 33% of the facility.
“Our building is pretty big, and we don’t really get near the 33% capacity mark so it’s easy for people to space out,” said J.P. Wilson, owner and manager of Workout Anytime on Main Street in Madisonville. “We instruct our clients to wear a mask at all times even when working out, and they get their own spray bottle to clean the equipment before and after using them. When they’re done, they put their spray bottle on a ‘dirty bottle’ table and we sanitize and wash them for the next person.”
With the capacity guideline, Wilson said that it equates to 44 people in his gym.
Over at the Hopkins County Family YMCA, their fitness center has the same rules in place and everyone is required to wear face masks even while working out. They have also moved their instructional classes to online since fitness classes are not allowed under the new guidelines.
“We still allow people to use the spaces we normally teach in so they can use the equipment while tuning into the lessons on their mobile devices,” said Chad Hart, CEO of the Hopkins County YMCA. “Obviously, they have to be wearing their masks and space out to practice social distancing.”
At Workout Anytime, Wilson said instructors have the option to teach their classes online, but space in the upper level of their building is just an open area not being used for now since there’s no in-person instruction.
There’s no denying that the pandemic has affected everyone, including businesses like fitness facilities. Even though they’re competitors in the same industry, the thing that Wilson and Hart can agree on is that they’re in the pandemic together.
“Our hope is that if we’re playing by the rules, I hope that (our competitors) our playing by them, too,” Hart said. “We may be competitive normally, but this is COVID in 2020, we’re all in this together. After COVID is gone, then we can go back to being competitors.”
Wilson also thinks that keeping physical and mental health in check with exercise is important during the pandemic.
“You need to exercise and stay healthy,” Wilson said. “It keeps your immune system up. I really hope that people are doing stuff at home or they come in here and do stuff while being safe. It’s better than sitting at home not doing anything.”
The new guidelines will be in place until at least Sunday, Dec. 13.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.