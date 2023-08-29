Madisonville-North Hopkins High School hosted more than 30 teams and 570 runners for this weekend’s meet, which according to Head Coach Kate Evans, is huge.
The Maroons faired well in their annual home meet, finishing second out of 11 cross country teams. They were led by Maddox Knight , who placed third in 17:02.10, he was followed by Lucas Offutt, finished seventh, 17:50.10 , Dakota Evans rounded off the top ten with a17:55.50.
“Brody Duncan had a stellar performance and finished 40 seconds faster than his time at this meet last year,” Evans said. “Terry Smith, in his first ever meet did a great job and ran a 21:54.60.”
Jude Gamblin (75th), Canaan Weldon (90th) and Michael Strahl (94) also ran well. The team won second place overall.
Hopkins County Central finish the event in 11th. They were led by Andrew Potocnik who was 73rd with a time of 22:03.6. Also running for the Storm were Alex Ray (91st), Sam Martin (96th), James Payne (115th), Conner Spiers (120th) and Duncan Spiers (121st).
The Lady Storm did not enter the girls’ race, and the Lady Maroons, the perennial favorites for the meet, failed to field a complete team. Katie Gillette ran well for Madisonville, placing 16th, followed by Coley Mitchell (25th) Maddi Paris (44th) and another newcomer to the sport, Tabitha Smith ran a great race and placed 72nd out of 110.
In middle school boys, out of a field of 102 runners, there were a lot of personal records (PR) from veteran runners, and great performances from new team members.
The Storm ran their way to a third place finish in the event, while the Maroons came home in seventh.
Landon Posey led the way for Hopkins County Central’s middle school efforts, finishing 6th. He was followed by Todd Payne (8th), Dominque Vignone (20th), Jaxson Adcock (23rd), Nolan Ray (64th) and Avery Justice (67th).
For the Maroons, Liam Burstynsky led the way, placing 24th, with a PR for the course, Hayden Legate ran an impressive five minutes faster than last year, Trey Tooley ran a PR, running 4:40 faster than last year, as did Jon McCay, also four minutes faster.
New-comer Trevor Fox impressed with a solid 10:23.90, for the 1.5 mile course. The rest of the team did a fantastic job at their first meet, Jesse Robards (56th), Kaleb Dunkley (62nd), Camden Crowley (73rd) and Jonathon Jones (80th)
In the middle school girls, Evans says that Madisonville also ran very well, all of these athletes are new to the team this year. Addilyn Offutt ran a very respectable 12:04.20 to place 17/78 , followed by Abby Bearden (30th), Kylie Latham (44th) and Alyssa Robards (47th)
“All in all, it was a fantastic day,” Evans said. “The athletes made me extremely proud, many of whom, along with their parents, spent much of Friday setting up the course and getting ready to host a huge crowd. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds.”
Central did not compete in the middle school girls’ race.
