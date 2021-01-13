Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins Athletic Director Brian Bivens announced Tuesday that there will be no general admission tickets sold to Friday night’s 7th District game against Hopkins County Central.
“We are allowed to have up to four tickets per uniformed player,” Bivens said. “I’ve looked at the numbers, added it up and we would be right at our capacity limit with the current numbers.”
The rivalry game is set to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Maroon Gym.
Girls Basketball
South Warren 61, Hopkins County Central 49: Hopkins County Central was handed their third loss in a row on Monday in Bowling Green, giving them a 1-3 start to the season.
Emilie Jones led the Lady Storm offense with 13 points, while Briana Jones had 10 and Madison Grigg recorded eight points. South Warren used their trips to the free throw line to their advantage as they made 24 of 35 attempts while Central was 9-for-12 from the charity stripe.
The Lady Storm hope to right the ship on Tuesday with a trip out to McLean County and they added Ohio County to the schedule for Thursday, which will be played at Morton’s Gap at 7:30 p.m. after Friday’s scheduled 7th District contest against Madisonville North Hopkins was cancelled due to the Lady Maroons having to quarantine.
