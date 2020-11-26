This season was supposed to be a special season for players, fans and administration at Hopkins County Central High School. The school was going to be celebrating its 25th anniversary and Athletic Director Kent Akin had many great activities planned including reunions and recognition of past players and teams.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis — which included cancellation of games and limited attendance of crowds — has caused the postponements of the celebrations.
However, I did want to use this occasion to look back on the last 25 years, and I have asked a panel of experts to help me put together the top five boys’ teams from the first 25 years of Hopkins Central history.
My panelists include Akin, longtime coach and athletic director; Nancy Oldham, longtime Hopkins Central girls’ coach; Charlie Chinn, teacher and coach who has seen every team since the school opened; and Stacey Darnall, longtime radio voice of the Storm football and basketball teams.
So who are the top five memorable teams of the first 25 years of Storm basketball history?
1999-2000 TEAM
My panelists only had one common area they all could agree on. The 1999-2000 team coached by Chad Burgett was a unanimous choice as the number one team.
This team went 26-6 and eliminated potential state champion Madisonville North Hopkins High School in the first round of the district tournament on a last second shot before a packed and electric crowd at the Storm gym.
The 2000 team then went on a magical regional tournament run, knocking off Henderson County, Christian County and defeated Union County in the Regional championship game on a last second shot.
Their Sweet 16 run resulted in a two-point loss to Johnson Central in Rupp Arena after coming back from 20 points down to take the lead late in the game.
Members of the team included J.T. Riddle, Lucas White, Lance White, Jeremy Scott, Seth Prow, Matt Dugger, Travis Hill and Mark Gardner.
2008-09 TEAM
Coached by Matt Bell, the Storm ended up 23-9 with the second most wins of a Hopkins Central basketball team. This team won the district championship and it was often thought they probably would have been regional runner-up, except they lost to eventual regional champ Christian County in a very close semifinal game.
During the regular season, this group knocked off Madisonville North, Muhlenberg County, Hopkinsville and University Heights.
The team included Hall of Fame member and the player many Storm fans would say has been the best player of the first 25 years, Chuck Jones. The team also included Nikee Caldwell, Corey Coble (current Trigg County girls’ basketball coach) and two players who went on to play at West Kentucky Junior College in Paducah and have now returned to the coaching staff at South Hopkins Middle School in head coach Dan Croft and assistant coach Jevonte Hughes.
Other key contributors off the bench included Cameron Tabor and Nick Hopper.
2000-01 TEAM
Many people consider this to be Coach Chad Burgett’s best coaching job. He lost four starters off of a regional championship team but was able to make it back to the regional finals again the next year.
In winning 21 games, this team had some impressive regular season wins over Apollo, Ryle and 10th Region power Bishop Brossart.
The Storm upset Henderson County in the first round regionals and Hopkinsville in the regional semifinals.
“One of the greatest group of overachievers of all time,” said Chinn.
The backbone of this team included Seth Prow, Chris Barber, Travis Hill, Matt Dugger, Shawn Roberts, Carroll Coffman and Mike Evans.
2003-04 TEAM
Coach Shawn Oakley coached this team to a 20-9 record. They lost a heartbreaker in the district finals to Madisonville North Hopkins in overtime but had a great regular season defeating the Maroons, Muhlenberg North and Christian County.
The team included two future Hopkins Central Storm Hall of Famers. They were led by the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Senior Shawn Roberts and future University of Georgia star Albert Jackson, who was a freshman on this team.
Other starters on this team included Sam Folk, Woody Coffman and Chris Bruce.
2016-17 TEAM
Coach Lee James’ team went 21-10, and they were the number one seed in the boys’ district tournament. It was the first time the Storm were the number one seed since the District started seeding in 2009.
The team finished the regular season strong, winning 16 of its last 19 games. The team was led by future Brescia University star Damontae Barnhill — who set school records by scoring 636 points in a single season and averaged 20.5 points per game.
Other key players besides Barnhill for Coach James, would be Jackson Porter, Mason Burgett, Austin James, Tylin Mann, Blasin Moore and an eighth grader who has gone on to be a pretty good football player for the Storm — current quarterback Adrian Stringer.
This team is often overlooked because of their upset in the opening game of the district by Dawson Springs. However, I have always personally been of the view that you should never judge any team’s success in any sport by one game but look at the overall “body of work” of the team over their complete season.
Let’s hope that we can put COVID-19 behind us and that Kent Akin and the Storm leadership can celebrate 25 years of Storm athletics next season.
Later this year,we will look back on 25 years of Hopkins County Central High School’s girls’ basketball.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
