Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation. (All times Central)

Today

Volleyball

2nd Region Semifinals at Christian County- 8 p.m.

Wednesday

2nd Region Championship at Christian County- 6 p.m.

Friday

Cross Country

KHSAA State 2A Meet- 3 p.m.

Football

North at Mayfield- 7 p.m.

Saturday

Cross Country

KHSAA 1A Meet- 9:30 a.m.

KHSAA 3A Meet- 2:30 p.m.

Football

Central vs. Logan- 12 p.m.

Golf

Inaugural Cullan Brown Invitational at Paducah- All Day

Sunday

Inaugural Cullan Brown Invitational at Paducah- All Day

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.