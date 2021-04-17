For many people, their involvement in local athletics lasts as long as their children are playing sports. For others, it means they are involved in local athletics for as long as they are an athlete.
For Mike Duncan, his career as a figure in the sports community goes from his playing days in the 1960s through present day.
Duncan began as an athlete at Dawson Springs High School where he played baseball under coach Phillip Back.
Back had many distinguished players and managers for him at one time or another during his career, including Duncan, former Governor Steve Beshear, current Hopkins Central Athletic Director Kent Akin, and former Hopkins County School Superintendent James Lee Stevens — among others.
After his graduation, Duncan went on to get a degree at Murray State University in three years but this did not keep him from being a sports fan and being involved on the local scene.
Duncan returned to Hopkins County after graduation and immediately became a baseball coach and eventually the head baseball coach at West Hopkins High School in the early 1970s.
“Current Magistrate Billy Parrish — who is now on the Fiscal Court — was actually a senior in high school when I started coaching and teaching,” Duncan recalled.
Duncan was one of a group of several people who helped form the Little League program at West Hopkins School and headed the Little League there at one point.
Duncan was also involved in athletic administration.
“I was not a very good coach, that is why I became an Athletic Director,” Duncan said with a laugh. “I became president of Kentucky Athletic Directors Association in 1968 and 1998.”
After working in athletic administration for several years, Duncan moved into school administration and became a principal at West Hopkins High School and then later at Hopkins Central High School from when the school opened in 1996 to 2001.
When Duncan retired in 2001, he did not stop his involvement in athletics as he became the representative for the 2nd Region in the Class A activities. The Class A has expanded from basketball to all sports that are not classified by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. This means Duncan has represented our part of the state for now over 20 years and running tournaments for small schools across Kentucky.
What makes Duncan unique for his involvement in the Class A is that this is long past his playing days and long past the days when he was a school administrator. Duncan has helped the Class A expand its sports offering even though his children are not involved. His children, Jennifer Hall and April Helm, have already graduated from high school yet Duncan has remained active in the sports community.
Duncan’s commitment to athletics and particularly youth athletics is best seen by his involvement at the YAA Complex in Madisonville. In 2015 the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and the City of Madisonville both realized that YAA was struggling. The YAA came to the City and County requesting help.
Both agencies appointed local members and Duncan was the logical choice as one of the county representatives.
Although he has two grandchildren, neither one of them are playing baseball at YAA. Duncan ultimately became president of YAA from 2018-2019 and is still serving the YAA as a board member.
“The city has spent over $600,000 for a concession stand and bathrooms and repaved the parking lot,” Duncan said. “Hopkins County has spent over $425,000 for reworking all the fields and building new dugouts. The county’s money has also helped with the fencing in most of the fields and the buying of a tractor and a new infield groomer.”
Athletics have changed a lot since Duncan started. In those early days, travel sports was not as popular as it is today. We had programs all across our county for our youth — including places such as Hanson, Earlington and West Hopkins.
Unfortunately, the baseball fields have closed in Hanson, Earlington, West Hopkins and throughout the county. However, this has not kept Duncan and others like him from being involved in youth sports.
Today, Duncan has helped with many others to make YAA a sizable force in hosting tournaments as well as providing youth activities on the local scene.
Although COVID slowed down the programs last year, they were able to have a season during 2020 from August 17 to October 2. Currently, YAA has 27 softball and baseball tournament weekends planned during 2021.
The future is bright thanks to the commitment of many volunteers like Mike Duncan.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.
