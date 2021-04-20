Hopkins County Central got on the board with two runs in the first, but the lead was short-lived as Madisonville North Hopkins answered back early and often in a 12-2, six-inning win at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Tuesday.
The Maroons have now won their last six games.
Landon Cline pitched all six innings for North, giving up two runs on two hits, while recording eight strikeouts. As for the Storm, Truman Ballard was handed the loss pitching 5.1 innings giving up 12 runs — two earned — on seven hits, while striking out six and walking five.
At the plate for North, Collin Crook knocked in four RBI’s, going 1-for-3 with a sac-fly to his credit.
North and Central will meet again Thursday with first pitch at 5:30 p.m. in Mortons Gap.
