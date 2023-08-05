The much anticipated Sports Complex in Madisonville will house six basketball courts, 12 volleyball courts, 12 pickle ball courts and an indoor turf soccer field and batting cages.
According to Deputy City Administrator for the City of Madisonville Brad Long, the anticipated completion date is first of 2024. The City is currently in the interview process for the Superintendent, once that position is hired, tournaments for next year will be underway as far as planning and scheduling.
