With the game knotted up at one run a piece and the bases loaded in the eighth, McKayla Baize hit a single up the middle to send the 7th District championship back to Madisonville in a 3-1 win over Caldwell County in Princeton on Thursday.
The Lady Maroons will now look to defend their 2nd Region title in Christian County starting on Saturday.
“I’m proud of the girls,” head coach Whitney Barber said. “They showed grit and pushed through and didn’t get rattled. We might’ve been a little too aggressive with baserunning early on. The momentum was shifting back and forth, but they kept it together.”
Caldwell almost put the game away in the top of the seventh with two on and two out. A high flyball was carrying out to centerfield, but Zoe Davis was able to reach up and make a snowcone catch to rob a certain three-run homer to save the game for Madisonville.
“I was thinking how did I catch that?” Davis said. “It didn’t even register until I saw my teammates yelling.”
After North failed to score in the bottom of the seventh, the game was sent into extra innings.
Paige Patterson kept up her strong pitching in the circle despite the extra work load, and Amber Osborne got the eighth inning rally started by sliding into third for a triple with one out. Patterson and MacKenzie Stoltz were intentionally walked to create a force at any base with Baize stepping up to the dish. Her hit up the middle platted both Osborne and Patterson to end the game.
“I knew what to do when I stepped into the box,” Baize said. “She threw me a good pitch to hit, and I took advantage of it.”
Madisonville turned to Patterson to lead the way in the circle and she was perfect through the first 3.1 innings with eight strikeouts in that stretch.
For the game, Patterson went the distance giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out 11.
“After that third inning, I just believed in my defense,” Patterson said. “I knew they were going to get hits, and I just had to let my defense bail me out if they put the ball in play.”
Madisonville will have to wait until the 2nd Region draw on Friday morning to see who and when they will play in the first round of the region tournament on Saturday.
