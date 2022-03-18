Madisonville-North drew first blood in last night’s match-up against Apollo, going up 1-0 when Kennedy Justice drove in Kaydence Seargant with a double to center field during the second inning. From there the Maroons were on cruise control as they went on to claim their second victory of the season 14-4 at home.
The E-Gals threatened in the top of the third, putting two runners on base, but the Lady Maroons managed to get out of danger and hold on to their one run lead.
In the third, Madisonville’s offense kicked in. Brenna Sherman made a homerun shot over the left field wall to put the Lady Maroons up 2-0, the Amber Osborne followed up with a homer over the right side to go 3-0. Seargant then slapped a ground ball single to centerfield, driving in Patterson and Mackenzie Stoltz to take a 5-0 lead.
Apollo once again threatened to rally in the fourth, managing to load the bases with two outs, but Patterson pitched her way out, getting a K on a full count. Madisonville would then add one run each in the fourth before the E-Gals finally got on the board in the top of the fifth. The Lady Maroons would answer with another single run inning to lead 7-1 after five.
In the top of the fifth inning, Apollo scored three runs to cut the lead to 7-4. At that point the Lady Maroons exploded, pounding out seven runs in the bottom half to end the game at 14-4.
Paige Patterson picks up the win for the Lady Maroons. She went 5.2 innings, striking out six while allowing just two earned runs on eight hits. Hayleigh Perdue closed out the game for Madisonville.
Sherman led the Maroons at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs.
2B Sherman, Justice
3B Justice
HR Osborne, Sherman
SB Sherman (2), Justice, Seargent
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.