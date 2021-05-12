Madisonville North Hopkins softball completed the two-game season sweep over Webster County at home on Tuesday. Meanwhile for Hopkins Central, their baseball and softball teams were handed defeats at home.
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins 9, Webster County 1: The Lady Trojans got one run in the first but that’s all North starter MacKenzie Stoltz allowed as she went the distance while giving up one hit and striking out eight.
Brenna Sherman and Paige Patterson provided the power for the Lady Maroons with Sherman hitting a lead-off home run in the third inning and Patterson hitting a two-run big fly in the sixth. Sherman had a team-leading four RBI’s for the ballgame while going 4-for-4 and just a triple short of the cycle.
Crittenden County 13, Hopkins County Central 2 (5 innings): Central’s two runs came on a two-RBI double off the bat of Hallie Hollis in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Lady Storm.
Starting pitcher Keira Bryan went four innings giving up 13 runs — six earned — on 13 hits including a home run.
Baseball
University Heights 14, Hopkins County Central 3: The Aces scored four runs in the second and four more in the seventh in order to secure the victory over the Storm.
Starter Chase Brasher was handed the loss as he tossed 5.1 innings giving up 10 runs — four earned — on seven hits while picking up three strikeouts.
Offensively the Storm were limited to only four hits.
