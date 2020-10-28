It will be a rematch of the 7th District Championship tonight as Madisonville North Hopkins was able to beat Webster County in four sets on Tuesday at Christian County (25-17, 25-14, 15-25, 25-14).
Waiting in Hopkinsville will be Caldwell County for the region title today at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers handled Madisonville in straight sets on Thursday, Oct. 22 to claim the district crown.
After a slow start in the first set, North was able to get out in front with a 13-10 lead to force Webster to take their first timeout of the match. The Lady Maroons then went on a 12-4 run to put away the first set, 25-17.
The Lady Trojans seemed to bounce back in the second as they cut the North lead to 12-11, but the Lady Maroons were able to open it up on a 7-2 run and sealed a 2-0 advantage going into the third set with a 25-14 win in the second.
Both teams were going point-for-point early in the third set as it was tied at 5-5, with the majority of North’s points coming off of balls hit out of bounds by the Lady Trojans. The Lady Maroons were able to open it up by going on a 6-2 run thanks to mistakes by Webster along with blocks up front by Kendrea White and Adena Springer and digs by Natalie Collier and Arian Gregory, causing Webster to take a timeout.
After Webster came out of the huddle, they were able to tie it back up at 12-12 as a lack of communication on North’s part gave the Lady Trojans the tying point, forcing head coach Cindy Fliehman to call a timeout.
Webster wouldn’t let up as they went on a 6-0 run after the break to make it 18-12 Lady Trojans. Finally, after giving up 13 unanswered points, North got the ball back after Webster went up 20-13. However, Webster was able to take the third set by a score of 25-15, preventing the sweep as North had a 2-1 lead going into the fourth set.
North got out to an early 9-5 lead after both teams went back and forth to start out the fourth set. The Lady Maroons then went on a 4-1 run to make the Lady Trojans call another timeout as North tried to seal the win.
The Lady Maroons were able to extend their lead to 10 points at 21-11, then they were able to put it away by a score of 25-14.
