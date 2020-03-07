Madisonville North Hopkins (29-1) advanced to the 2nd Region Championship with a 53-45 win Webster County on Friday night at Christian County. With North racking up the wins all season long and Webster’s recent success, the fans in attendance got their money’s worth with a tight contest.
“We slowed it down in the first half and that was my fault, we played right into their hands,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We come out in the second half and played our 1-3-1 defense with Courtney (Peyton) up front, and we made some shots in the second half that we didn’t make in the first half.”
Camryn LaGrange led the charge for the North offense with 22 points.
“In the fourth quarter, we said ‘we are not going to lose this game,’ ” LaGrange said. “We picked up the intensity and we won the game.”
It was a scrappy game from the start as North took a 9-4 lead in the first 4:45 of play, making Webster head coach Brock Stone to call a timeout. The Lady Trojans then went on a 10-3 run as they led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The game was tied at 16 with 4:41 until halftime and both teams went back-and-forth with Webster eventually taking the lead 25-22 with less than 10 seconds remaining. At the buzzer, Amari Lovan was fouled, giving her two free throws with no time on the clock. She made one and Webster went into the locker room with a 25-23 lead.
North was able to regain a 26-25 lead with just over five minutes to play in the third. Later in the quarter, Webster’s Kaitlyn Cates was fouled under the basket as her layup went in. Cates wasn’t able to convert on the 3-point play but the basket tied the game at 27.
Nothing was going in for either team as the score remained tied until the 2:17 mark when Webster called a timeout to stop the madness. With less than two minutes remaining in the third, LaGrange sunk a 3-pointer at the top of the arc to break the tie and make it 30-27 North.
“When I made that shot, that’s when I knew we were going to win this game,” LaGrange said.
LaGrange then made a layup with some help from Courtney Peyton to extend the North lead to five points and got the North crowd involved.
When the third quarter was all said and done, North led 34-31.
North tried to pull away in the early stages of the fourth, but Webster would answer right back as the Lady Maroons led 39-35 with four minutes remaining in the game. The Lady Trojans made it a one-score game with less than three minutes to go as North led 41-39 and the Lady Trojans took a timeout.
With a little over two minutes on the clock, Webster stole the ball from behind, but Duvall called and was granted a timeout right before Webster gained possession of the ball, making Stone irate with the officials. No technical foul was called on the Lady Trojan coach, but he spent the entire timeout pleading his case with the referees.
Kaitlyn Zieba got in on the action by sinking a couple of late 3-point baskets to give the Lady Maroons a 48-43 lead with a minute to go.
With 15 seconds remaining, what could have been the worst thing that could happen for North seemed to occur as LaGrange going down and was writhing in pain on the floor. She was helped off the court, but she wanted to go back into the game.
“It was just a calf cramp,” LaGrange said. “I usually get them at the end of soccer season, and I get them late in basketball season.”
In the final seconds of the game, Webster’s Marissa Austin left the game for the final time of her career as she was embraced by her coach in front of the Lady Trojan bench. In an act of sportsmanship, Duvall jogged over and gave her a pat on the back as she left the floor.
North was able to hold on for the win and they will face either Trigg County or Henderson County today at 6 p.m. at Christian County giving the Lady Maroons a short turnaround between games.
“We’ll get them up around 10 tomorrow morning,” Duvall said. “We’ll get some breakfast, go on a walk through and I’ll let them go home for a bit, get on the bus at 4 p.m. and play the game. We’ll get an hour more rest than (Henderson or Trigg) will.”
Lindsey Peyton ended her night with nine points, while Courtney Peyton and Zieba each had seven points. Lovan had six points and Kara Franklin rounded out the scoring with two points.
As for Webster, Adeline McDyer led the Lady Trojans with 15 points while Raigan Price and Austin were held to 12 points each.
