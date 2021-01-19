Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Crittenden County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Fulton City- 1 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central- 4:30 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Russellville- 7:15 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County- 7:30 p.m.
