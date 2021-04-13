The offense was clicking for Madisonville North Hopkins as they came away with a 12-2 victory at Apollo over the weekend.
Two solo shots by Brenna Sherman and Chloe Young in the top of the second jump-started North’s offensive onslaught over the E-Gals.
Sherman ended her day 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Young went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. North recorded 15 hits in the win.
“I’m proud of the girls, they’re finally coming around and putting everything together,” head coach Whitney Barber said. “We’ve taken some hard games early on, but I think that’s prepared us.”
Haleigh Perdue was given the starting nod and went four innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while picking up three strikeouts. Mackenzie Stoltz took the ball in the fifth and struck out five, while giving up only one hit over three innings of work.
“I thought Haleigh did a great job starting, and Kenzie came in relief and did a great job,” Barber said. “They’re working on hitting their spots, and they’re getting comfortable in the circle.”
Apollo (0-3) got out in front in the first, but Sherman tied it up with a lead-off solo home run going into the wind over the left field fence to tie it up.
“I got up there with the mentality to swing and kill the ball,” Sherman said, who also did the catching for North. “I knew Haleigh could pick me up by hitting her spots — she had my back so I had to pick her up there.”
A few batters later, Young came up and went yard to the opposite field in right to give North (2-5) a 2-1 lead.
“I haven’t been hitting all that great,” Young said. “When I went up there I was just thinking a solid hit. I knew she was probably going to be throwing outside and I crushed it.”
After both teams put up a run on the scoreboard in the fourth, the Lady Maroons exploded for five runs in the fifth. Sherman added two more RBIs to her total with a two-run double followed by RBI doubles off the bats of Kaydence Seargant and Madisyn Johnson to make it 7-2 Lady Maroons. An run-scoring singe by Stoltz capped off the inning to make it 8-2 North going into the bottom of the fifth.
Sherman wasn’t done yet as she belted an RBI triple to right after Amber Osborne got hit by a pitch to open the sixth inning. Sherman ended her day a single shy of the cycle. After Sherman scored on a single by Johnson, Young drove in her second RBI with a double to left. Apollo was able to avoid the mercy rule and got out of the inning with North up 11-2.
An RBI triple by Osborne in the seventh would be the final nail in the coffin for the Lady Maroons as they came out with the road victory.
North will be back out on the road Thursday as they’ll travel to Henderson for a 5:30 p.m. contest against the Lady Colonels.
