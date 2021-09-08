Both soccer teams from Madisonville North Hopkins were in action over the three-day weekend with the Maroons picking up a win over Mayfield on Saturday, while the ladies fell in Ohio County on Monday afternoon.
In cross country action, the Maroons took the top two individual spots in the Owensboro Invitational.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 11, Mayfield 1: Seven different Maroons found the back of the net as they mercy-ruled Mayfield at home.
Ivan Juarez led the offense with three goals and an assist while Logan Terry and J.J. Brown each scored a pair of goals with Brown recording three assists. Maverick Peyton, Sam Dodds, Zach Bryant and Nojah Jimenez also scored for North.
Will Sampson made four goals as the starting goalkeeper and Ethan Peyton made three saves in relief while giving up Mayfield’s lone goal.
Girls SoccerOhio County 10, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: North was shutout for the second straight time as they could not generated any offense on Monday in Ohio County. Hannah McKinsey only stopped four out of the 14 shots that came her way in goal.
The Lady Maroons were supposed to host Paducah Tilghman on Thursday, but that match has been canceled.
It was not specified if the game was canceled due to COVID-19, so it is not counted as a forfeit. North’s next scheduled contest is 4 p.m. on Saturday at Daviess County.
Cross CountryNorth’s Drew Burden (16:47.32) and Lucas Offutt (17:08.76) finished first and second in the boys 5,000 meter run at Owensboro on Saturday.
As a team, the Maroons finished fourth as Webster County took the top team spot.
In the girls’ race, Joy Alexander finished sixth with a time of 20:14.17. She was a couple minutes behind the winner, Barren County’s Gracie Reed.
The Lady Maroons finished third overall with South Warren taking the top spot.
Hopkins County Central also sent teams to Owensboro but did not record a team score for either race.
Shelci Hernandez was the lone runner for the Lady Storm. placing 34th with a time of 26:03.86. For the guys, Brendan Harper finished 30th with a time of 19:44.53.
The next cross country meet is Rumble Through the Jungle on Friday in Goshen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.