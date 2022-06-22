Tuesday night at Elmar Kelly Stadium, the Miners came out swinging and never let up, knocking off the Ohio Valley League South leading Full Count Rhythm of Hendersonville, TN.
In the first inning, Evan Liddie hit a single to center field. He would score two batters later when Jack O’Connell his and reached first base on a error by the third baseman.
The Rhythm would tie it up in the third after Kevin McCarthy sent one to right field making it 1-1.
Madisonville would regain the lead in the bottom of the third after Nick Hammond sent over the the right field wall to make it 2-1.
The Miners would hold the Rhythm in to top of the fourth and blister Hendersonville in the bottom, scoring a total of five runs off the bats of Jackson Lindsey, James Basham, Ty Foree, and Parker Kauffmann.
The Rhythm would add a run in the top of the sixth off a sacrifice fly from Cooper Holbrook scoring one run making it 7-2, then add three more in the seventh, two in the eighth and two more in the ninth inning.
Madisonville wouldn’t take the foot off the gas. adding five in the seventh and four in the bottom of the eighth to make it 16-7.
Cameron Goble got the win for the Miners he allowed one hit and four runs over two and a third innings, striking out three. Ty Moody and Joel Connors would come in and help close out the game in relief.
The Miners collected 14 hits for the game and move to 9-8 in the season.
