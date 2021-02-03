Hopkins County Central faced a tough opponent in Crittenden County and a rough second quarter spelled disaster for the Storm as they fell to 0-4 to start the year with a 68-51 loss in Mortons Gap on Tuesday.
“We got into some foul trouble early,” Central head coach Michael Fraliex said. “Just about every sub I have on the bench is either a freshman or a sophomore. Marcus (Eaves) and Trevor (Weldon) are the only two guys on the team this year that’s had any varsity experience for me before this year. The score didn’t matter to me. I thought we looked more like a basketball team — more so than we have all year. Namari (Hall) had a big game and Nyeem Peyton had one of his better games. Trevor made better decisions and Marcus was more patient. It’s going to take time. Crittenden has played 10 games, we’ve played four.”
Eaves was at the top of the scorebook with 11 points, while Weldon and Hall each had 10 points for the game.
“Trevor took better shots tonight,” Fraliex said. “He made a few in a row, but then he got a little shot happy. But he was able to settle back down. Amari was more active, getting those rebounds. I thought he did a good job guarding (Preston) Turley. They were battling all night long.”
Central was down early with the Rockets leading 11-8 with two minutes to play in the first, but Central closed out the opening eight minutes by going on a 7-0 run to make it 15-11 Storm going into the second quarter.
Things wouldn’t go as well for Central in the second quarter as Crittenden took advantage of mental mistakes and sloppy offense by the Storm to go on a 12-0 run in the first three minutes and go up 23-15. Central would get it together before halftime, but the Rockets held a 32-24 advantage at the break. Crittenden outscored Central 21-9 in the second quarter.
Central would get back in the game in the third making it a two-score game at 38-34 Rockets with just under three minutes to play in the third, but Crittenden would extend their lead to 48-38 going into the final eight minutes.
The Rockets were able to seal the deal in the fourth and come away with the victory.
“We’ve had a tough schedule so far,” Fraliex said. “We’ve had two of the best teams in the 2nd Region play us and Trinity Whitesville is no pushover either. We’re coming up on a stretch that I think we can be competitive. It’s coming together, and when it does it’s going to be fun to watch and fun to coach.”
Central will be back in action this weekend with a 5:15 p.m. contest at 7th District foe Dawson Springs on Saturday.
Crittenden County (6-4) 11 21 16 20 — 68
Mott 26; Turley 16; Boone 14; Champion 9; Morgeson 3
Hopkins County Central (0-4) 13 9 14 13 — 51
Eaves 11; Weldon 10; Hall 10; Morris 8; Peyton 4; Jones 3; Phillips 3; Williams 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.