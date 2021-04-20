Clutch hitting came to the aid of Madisonville North Hopkins in Dixon on Monday as they handed Webster County a 16-8 loss. The Lady Maroons’ offense was boosted by home runs off the bats of Chloe Young in the first and Paige Patterson in the fifth.
“I thought we did well, but we’ve got to knock down the extra runs we’re giving up,” head coach Whitney Barber said. “I thought Paige came in and did some great hitting, and we had good hitting when we needed it. I still think we need some more intensity at the plate but otherwise, we did a good job.”
Young got things started for North with a two-run big fly to center in the top of the first to give the Lady Maroons an early 2-0 lead.
“I went up there and just thought about getting solid contact,” Young said. “I’m starting to get into the swing of things since basketball is over now, and it was right down the pipe, and I just took care of it.”
Hayleigh Perdue got the start in the circle, but only threw the first inning giving up three runs — one earned — on two hits.
“There’s some nights where you’re going to struggle as a pitcher,” Barber said. “I knew I had to make a change and MacKenzie (Stoltz) came in a did a great job going the rest of the way.”
Madisonville regained the lead scoring four in the top of the second to make it 6-3 Madisonville, but Webster responded with four runs of their own in the third inning to give the Lady Trojans a 7-6 advantage.
North turned it around in the fourth inning with Zoe Davis doing her job as a slap hitter driving in Amber Osborne from second to tie it up. Davis eventually scored on a sac-fly by Kaydence Seargant to give the lead back to the Lady Maroons.
After Stoltz increased the lead with an RBI single, Patterson capped off the inning with a three-run homer to left — giving North a 12-7 lead.
“I got an inside pitch on the first pitch so I was looking for it to be outside on the next pitch,” Patterson said. “I kept my hands back and it went over the left field fence.”
Stoltz cruised the rest of the way, giving up one more run while her offense put up one run in the fifth and three more in the seventh to the seal the deal. Overall, Stoltz gave up three runs — one earned — on two hits while allowing three walks and striking out two over six innings of work.
North will have minimal time to recover as they’ll host Hopkins County Central tonight, followed by a twin bill slated for Thursday against Dawson Springs.
