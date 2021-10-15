Madisonville North Hopkins couldn’t repeat at home in 2021 as they lost the 2nd Region Championship to Henderson County by a score of 6-4 on Thursday. Henderson will face 1st Region champion Marshall County in the semi-state round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
“We dug ourselves a hole and we tried to fight our way back but got shut down at the end,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “I was proud that they didn’t give up. When you’re down by three goals, most teams would give up, but they didn’t and fought to the end.”
Henderson struck first in the 17th minute, but just before halftime, Kailey Barber scored the equalizer to go into the break tied up at one.
The Lady Colonels opened the second half with three goals in the first 15 minutes, but senior Camryn LaGrange wouldn’t go down without a fight as she scored 21 minutes into the half. However, Henderson quickly matched that goal and made it 5-2.
LaGrange got her second with 18 minutes remaining, but North couldn’t chip away as Henderson scored four minutes later.
In the final 10 minutes, North tried to mount a comeback with Raelynn Blanford finding the back of the net to make it a two-goal game, but North couldn’t get over the hump as the Lady Colonels held on for the championship.
“It’s going to be tough to see this senior class go,” Tichenor said. “Raelynn, Annabelle (Jones), and Cam brought so much to this program, including a region championship last year. They’re going to go on and do great things, obviously Cam is going to play soccer at WKU, Annabelle is going to Belmont and Raelynn has a soccer scholarship to Kentucky Wesleyan.”
The Lady Maroons will return to the pitch in the fall of 2022.
