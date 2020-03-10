A 29-2 record, a No. 3 ranking in the state polls and a return to the 2nd Region girls’ championship game for the first time in a decade were just some of the many highlights for the Madisonville Lady Maroons this basketball season.
On Saturday night in Christian County, the dream season came to an end at the hands of a familiar opponent — the Henderson County Lady Cols, the same team that handed North its previous lost earlier this year. With the 66-49 win, Henderson defended their regional championship and will now move on to the girls’ Sweet 16 in Lexington
“It’s hard to come out for 29 games and not choke one up against somebody,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We played Marshall, we played at McCracken, Apollo, won the tournament down in Florida against some decent teams. It’s hard to have a year like that and don’t fumble the ball all but twice. It was a special season.”
With the loss on Saturday, five seniors took to the floor for the last time for Madisonville. Twins Courtney and Lindsey Peyton were joined by Anne Marie Hayes, Hannah Livingston and Somaya Stafford.
“The five seniors we’re losing are part of this special season,” Duvall said. “We’ve got three returning starters, Kaitlyn Zieba is coming back, and she had a great tournament. Amari (Lovan) is a freshman, Camryn (LaGrange) is a sophomore. We still have a foundation to build around, losing the twins will be hard, but we’ll look back on this season and say that we had a good team.”
Henderson got out in front early as they led 16-10 after eight minutes of play. The Lady Colonels then extended their lead to 10 points at halftime, 34-24.
With less than three minutes remaining in the third, LaGrange collided with a Lady Colonel going for a loose ball, but LaGrange was called for her fourth foul, making her put on a mild protest to the officials. Duvall subbed in Somaya Satfford so he could get his sophomore point guard out of there and have her down on the bench.
“We didn’t come out ready,” LaGrange said. “We thought we had the intensity, we had the crowd, we had the atmosphere. But we just didn’t buy in and we played with too much emotion, especially me.”
By the end of the third quarter, North trailed 48-37.
With 4:50 remaining in the game, North’s season was slipping away as they trailed 54-39 and Duvall called a timeout. Henderson then called a timeout with 3:05 to go as they had a 19-point lead, 60-41.
With 1:48 on the clock, LaGrange fouled out, ending her night and her season.
As the clock went under a minute to play and the Lady Colonels up 64-47, the Henderson student section started chanting “Rupp Arena” and the Peyton twins checked out of a game for the final time in a Lady Maroon basketball uniform.
“Everybody says that we play better when (Lindsey and I) are together,” Courtney Peyton said. “We’re going to college to play together, which is great. But it’s sad that we’re done playing high school basketball.”
Henderson ran out the clock as they punched their ticket to Rupp and Madisonville’s magical run was over.
LaGrange led the North offense with 16 points, followed by Lindsey Peyton who had 10 and Courtney Peyton recorded seven points. Lovan and Kara Franklin each scored six points and Somaya Staffor and Lillie Carmen rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Henderson will face Marshall County in the first round of the Sweet 16 in Lexington on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
