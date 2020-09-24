Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 2, Daviess County 1: The Lady Maroons (3-3-1) defended their home pitch in the first of a two game home-and-home set against the Lady Panthers. Raelynn Blanford scored both goals for North and Kara Franklin made eight saves in net.
Boys Soccer
University Heights 5, Hopkins County Central 0: The Storm fell to 3-4 for the season on Tuesday as they couldn’t get anything going offensively at UHA. Central keeper Trevor Weldon stopped 13 shots, but let five get by him in the loss.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central 3, Fort Campbell 0: Central picked up their second win of the year on Tuesday by sweeping the Falcons. The Lady Storm won the first two sets 25-19, 25-14 and they were able to get the victory in the third set by a score of 25-22.
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Webster County 0: North improved to 6-1 for the season with a win on their home court on Tuesday. After winning the first two sets 25-19 and 25-13, Webster was able to make it close in the third set, but Madisonville was able to complete the sweep by taking the set 25-21.
