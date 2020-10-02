Sophomore Carson Mackey scored two goals for the Storm, but Muhlenberg County managed to pull out a 2-2 tie in soccer action Thursday night in Mortons Gap.
The draw was Hopkins County’s first of the season as their record moved to 3-5-1.
“It’s not a loss, but it’s not a win,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “We possessed the ball well, but Muhlenberg broke away. I told them at halftime that we possess it well to the 18-yard box, but after that, we don’t know what to do. We got to start working on that and put our shooting boots on to put it on goal.”
Prior to kickoff, Central honored their two seniors, Graham Foster and Tyler Dunlap, for senior night.
“They played well,” Lutz said about his seniors. “They played defense their whole career here. We pride ourselves on our defense. Graham is our senior captain this year, and he and Tyler worked their tails off every day so we’re proud of them and we’re definitely going to miss them next year.”
After the ball was kicked to start the match, Mackey scored his first goal in the game’s fourth minute to put Central up 1-0. After a few deflections in the box, it just trickled passed the Mustangs’ keeper over the goal line.
“Jaxon (Greer) crossed it in, and I was trying to play it into the near post,” Mackey said. “But it hit off the goalie and someone’s leg deflected it, and it went through the goalie’s legs.”
Muhlenberg was able to get the equalizer a minute and a half later to tie it up at 1-1. About 10 minutes later, Julio Rivera-Mena almost put Central back out in front as the Muhlenberg keeper came out in a scrum for the ball and left a wide open net, but unfortunately Rivera-Mena’s shot sailed high.
With about 11 minutes remaining until halftime, Muhlenberg scored their second goal of the match and they went into the break with a 2-1 advantage over Central.
Mackey found the back of the net the second time 12 minutes into the second half to tie it up at 2-2.
“It was another cross and it slipped through everybody,” Mackey said. “I played it to the near post. It felt great.”
With only two minutes remaining in the match, Muhlenberg had their best chance of the night to score the go-ahead goal, but Storm fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief when the shot went wide left of the goal.
The Storm will be off until Tuesday evening when they host Owensboro Catholic. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.