As the high school basketball season winds down to the postseason, one of the hot topics being discussed across the state is whether or not Kentucky high school basketball needs a shot clock.
The shot clock has been in effect in college and professional games for years.
In professional games, the NBA uses a 24-second shot clock which means that when the ball touches the rim on a shot or goes into the basket, the team with the ball then has 24 seconds to shoot again and if they fail to do so, it is a violation.
The NCAA introduced a 45-second shot clock in college basketball in the 1985-86 season and currently has a 30-second shot clock. Womens’ college basketball has had a shot clock since the 1970-71 season.
According to the National Federation of State High School Association eight states and the District of Columbia use the shot clock of either 30 or 35 seconds in high school.
Proponents of the shot clock are very simple. They do not like seeing games such as I have seen where a team intentionally holds the ball and does not shoot. One of the worst examples was the 1973 college game in which Tennessee won 11-6 over Temple. You occasionally still see these type of games in high schools today without a shot clock.
Another argument by the proponents of the shot clock is that many of these players will go on to play in college games and having a shot clock in high school will make them better prepared for college.
A Courier Journal twitter poll recently showed that in Kentucky 87% of those polled favored the shot clock which begs the question are we about to get a shot clock in high school basketball?
If you listen to local high school athletic directors, don’t expect the KHSAA to adopt it any time soon for high school games. Madisonville North Hopkins Athletic Director Brian Bivens acknowledges it is a tough issue, noting, “I am on both sides of the fence as it would be more exciting for fans but sometimes teams who are at a disadvantage can control the game by using the clock longer on every possession.”
One of the arguments made by opponents of the high school shot clock is that high schools simply do not have the money to implement it. Webster County Athletic Director Matt Bell was very blunt, stating, “There are great concepts behind using a shot clock. However, what people do not realize is the additional cost for schools.”
Estimates of the cost for the clock would be approximately $5,000 and there are 300 high schools in Kentucky that play basketball. This assumes you have a fairly new scoreboard. If you have an older scoreboard, it would be even more expensive to install the clock.
Dawson Springs Athletic Director Rhonda Simpson echoed Bell’s comments, noting, “I have seen estimates of up to $15,000 to retrofit shot clocks into certain gymnasiums. It would be a tremendous burden to schools to have to add a shot clock. Players have been going from high school to college and adapting very well even though we don’t have high school shot clocks.”
Many people do not understand how high school athletics work. Typically the school boards in most school districts pay for the coaches’ salaries, provides all expenses for the gymnasium including heating and cooling but it is up to the local high school team to generate enough income to pay for all of the other items such as basketballs, uniforms, travel expenses and referees.
In the high school game, unlike the college game, there is no television revenue and high school basketball is expected to help fund the expenses for the non-revenue sports. The added expense of the shot clock and shot clock operator would be burdensome to high school athletic departments.
Bell also pointed out a second reason not to have a shot clock, noting, “It is difficult enough finding someone to run the regular clock and keep the scorebook but when you add a person to run the shot clock, it is a whole new level of skill and attention and it will be very difficult to find people to operate it.”
Hopkins County Central Athletic Director Kent Akin is even more opposed pointing out a very valid reason why we probably don’t need it for most games, stating, “I have kept possession time charts and the average time of possession for our team is usually 25 second anyway.”
In other words what Akin is saying is most high school teams try to shoot the ball quicker or lose possession of the ball quicker than a shot clock would impose.
So if you listen to our local athletic directors, I don’t expect this to happen any time soon in Kentucky sports. I would agree with all of the statements made by our local athletic directors but when you will see the pressure brought on to adopting this in Kentucky is when you see a team holding the ball in a state tournament game.
As has been noted by Akin, a typical or average game does not normally need a shot clock. However, when you get to the State tournament level you see very skilled athletes who can hold the ball for long periods of time without a turnover and this may lead to the shot clock being brought to Kentucky high school basketball in the future.
