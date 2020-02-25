Local Sports
Tuesday
Boys Basketball 7th District Tournament at Madisonville North Hopkins
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Dawson Springs 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Stanford at California- PAC-12n 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Duke at Wake Forest- ACCN 6 p.m.
DePaul at Xavier- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas A&M- ESPN 6 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan State- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Texas Christian at Iowa State- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn- SECN 6 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech- ACCN 8 p.m.
Memphis at Southern Methodist- CBSSN 8 p.m.
North Carolina State at North Carolina- ESPN 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi State- SECN 8 p.m.
Colorado State at San Diego State- CBSSN 10 p.m.
San Jose State at Utah State- ESPN2 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Northwestern at Ohio State- BTN 5 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland- BTN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
High Point at Virginia- ESPNU 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Spring Training: Miami vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla.- MLBN 12 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Milwaukee at Toronto- TNT 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at LA Lakers- TNT 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at St. Louis- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Chelsea, Round of 16- TNT 2 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: FC Motagua at Atlanta United, Round of 16- FS1 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Portmore United at Cruz Azul, Round of 16- FS1 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA- TENNIS 4 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP- TENNIS 2 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA- TENNIS 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
ATP/WTA: Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Doha-WTA- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
