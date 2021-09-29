The Madisonville North Hopkins boys soccer team traveled down to Hopkinsville Monday for a rematch of last year’s 2nd Region semi-finals against University Heights and exacted a little revenge on the Blazers. At Central on Monday, the girls and boys soccer programs split a doubleheader against St. Mary and the Lady Maroons defeated UHA at home on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, University Heights 1: J.J. Brown had two goals in the win for North while Nojah Jimenez, Logan Terry and Eli Redpath also scored for the Maroons. North exacted some revenge on UHA- who knocked out the Maroons a year ago in the 2nd Region Tournament.
Hopkins County Central 1, St. Mary 0: Carson Mackey scored the lone goal for Central on Monday with Tim Clevenger picking up the assist. Goalkeeper Trevor Weldon made nine stops in the shutout.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 6, University Heights 0: Kennedy Justice found the back of the net four times on Tuesday in North’s blowout win over UHA. Three of Justice’s goals came in the second half. Camryn LaGrange also had a multi-goal night with two of her own to round out the scoring for the Lady Maroons.
St. Mary 4, Hopkins County Central 2: Lillie Melton and Ashdyn Dugger scored Central’s goals but it wasn’t enough as they fell to St. Mary on Monday. Kire Peyton made eight saves in goal for the Lady Storm.
