Madisonville North Hopkins has produced many successful football teams and players over the years. Many of those players have gone on to play collegiately, and at least one is now coaching after his playing days finished.
Former Maroon quarterback TJ Phaup, a 2015 graduate, is now a tight-end coach at Cumberland University.
“My junior year at Kentucky Wesleyan, I broke my collarbone, and while I was recovering, I would help the coaches during practices,” Phaup said. “The head coach there noticed and liked what he saw and asked me to join the coaching staff.”
Phaup initially signed his letter of intent and played his freshman season at Birmingham Southern in Alabama before transferring to KWC. While coaching at Cumberland, Phaup is studying for his master’s degree in sports management and is scheduled to graduate this spring.
Before playing in college, he was a play caller for the Maroons. In his senior season, he threw for 1,411 yards with 15 touchdown passes while leading North to a deep playoff run. The Maroons were eliminated in the third round to eventual state runner-up, Owensboro.
“It was a special season,” Phaup said. “I remember at a young age while we were in middle school, coach (Will) Weaver said that we were a special group and we would be successful when we got up to high school.
“We leaned on the back of our o-line, but we bought into the system that made it a special season. That game against Owensboro was an emotional rollercoaster. We had a chance to score on the goal line late in the game, but we couldn’t punch it in.”
Phaup gives a lot of credit to the coaches he played for in Madisonville that sparked his interest in coaching. Among the coaching staff while he was a Maroon was current head coach Jay Burgett, who was a defensive coordinator at the time. Phaup’s father, Mark, is currently the quarterback coach at North.
“I try to learn as much as I can from the coaches I played for and coached under and try to apply it to my style of coaching,” Phaup said. “You can tell coach Burgett has a real passion for the game and his passion — along with the other coaches I’ve had — really got me into coaching.”
Phaup is in his second year at Cumberland, who had to push their season back to the spring due to COVID-19.
“We did have a positive case and had to shut down for two weeks,” Phaup said. “But we kept having meetings on Zoom, and it was like we didn’t skip a beat when we got back into practices.
“It will be weird playing in the spring. I’m not used to playing football in February, and to me, college football should be played on Saturdays in the fall. They have us playing our games on Friday nights so it’ll feel like high school again. But Friday night lights in the spring will be a season I won’t forget.”
Phaup also keeps tabs on his alma mater in Madisonville.
“I always try to keep up with the kids at North and make it out to at least one game a year,” Phaup said. “They’re a young team right now with a lot of good players like Lajuan MacAdoo and Wyatt Coleman.”
Cumberland will start its season on Feb. 12 hosting Thomas Moore University.
