After some uncertainty on Wednesday, Hopkins County Central will have to build a new game plan in one day as they will take on Webster County in Dixon tonight.
Central had Grayson County down for a Saturday kickoff, but after that game was canceled, the Trojans will open their doors for one last regular season game under the lights.
“It’s a totally different preparation plan,” head coach Chris Manning said. “We were preparing for a run-heavy Grayson team, but Webster does a mix of the pass and rush offense. We were able to watch some film on them last night, but we only have one day to really prepare for them in practice.”
The Trojans (2-4) are led by quarterback Mason Wilson with 883 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes so far this season. Their run game is led by Tanner Robertson with 183 rushing yards with six touchdowns.
“We’re working on a package that will stop the pass and rush,” Manning said. “They’ve had their struggles and they’re in the middle of rebuilding, just like us, so it should be a good game and good competition for us.”
As for Central, all eyes will be on senior playcaller Adrian Stringer, who’s 39 yards away from being the leading passer in program history. He’s averaging 278.8 yards per game in 2020.
“The record will be great for Adrian, but it will be an overall team effort even though it’s an individual accomplishment,” Manning said. “We found receivers this year that filled the shoes of receivers that graduated and a line that protects him and gives him time in the pocket. It lets people know that the program is headed in the right direction.”
With the regular season ending tonight, the postseason is right around the corner and the Storm are in the position to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“We go one week at a time,” Manning said. “We’ll go in and play (tonight), then we’ll wake up Saturday and see what happens then.”
Kickoff in Dixon will be at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.