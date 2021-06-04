The Pennyrile Soap Box Derby Association will host the 12th annual Local Race on Saturday at the Baldwin Drive Track in Madisonville.
The race is a qualifier for the All-American Soap Box Derby, and the winners for the stock and super stock divisions will be invited to the world championships in July.
The world championships were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was the first time the race was canceled since World War II.
The race on Saturday will have 22 kids from Hopkins, Webster and Muhlenberg counties.
Admission is free to spectators and social distancing will be expected.
