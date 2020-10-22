The Madisonville Tennis Association held it’s annual tennis tournament, The Pennington, this past weekend at the Madisonville Community College’s courts.
Familiar names took home trophies again this year. While the turnout was light, having the event at all this year was a victory for local tennis players who were locked out of area courts for many months in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fears of its spread.
The Open singles crown went to Maroons assistant coach and former Central standout Nick Adcock who narrowly edged ex-Maroon and 2019 number one player Kyle Hart, who just completed Air National Guard basic training in Texas, 6-3, 3-6, and 11-9 in the tiebreaker.
First round winners included Kiley Demoss (6-0, 6-0 over Aidan Brummer), Nate Crick (6-4, 6-2 over Romie Faizal), while Hart and Adcock had byes. In the second round, Hart defeated Crick 6-0, 6-1 and Adcock defeated DeMoss 6-2, 6-1 to setup the final.
In men’s doubles, Hart and Adcock teamed to win over Maroons Head Coach Bryan Fazenbaker and recent Maroon graduate and standout Seth Daniel. The round robin format featured each team playing three matches with the winner having the best record. Hart and Adcock went 3-0 defeating Brummer/Faizal 6-0, 6-0, Spencer Noffsinger and Tyler Goad, 6-4, 6-1 and Fazenbaker/Daniel 6-2, 6-3. Fazenbaker/Daniel defeated Crick/Josh Plain 6-0, 6-1, lost to Adcock/Hart, then defeated Noffsinger/Goad in a very close runner-up match, 6-1, 3-6 and 10-3 in the tiebreaker.
In women’s doubles action Jill Quinn and Kayla Arnott defeated Kiley Demoss and Dani Cruz 6-2, 6-1. In mixed doubles play Adcock/DeMoss outlasted Quinn/Noffsinger 6-3, 6-1.
