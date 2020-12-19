Cross Country
Madisonville North Hopkins senior Jackson Watts is one of five runners in the nation who is in consideration for the most improved boy voted by the public on MileSplit USA. Links to the poll can be found on the Maroon Athletics social media pages and the winner will be announced Thursday.
Watts is coming off of a stellar senior campaign taking home the 2020 1st Region and KHSAA State Championships for Class 3A. He recently committed to the University of Kentucky where he will continue his cross country career.
Football
Several local high school athletes from the gridiron receive postseason honors this past week.
North head coach Jay Burgett announced on Twitter Friday morning that five of his players were named All-Western Kentucky Conference. They were Dru Flener, Chris Hill, Chris Price, Lajuan MacAdoo and Destin Cheirs.
The Maroons went 1-5 in 2020 and they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Hopkins County Central also had seven players make All-WKC with Adrian Stringer, Brian Hawkins, Devin Pierce, Christian Stringer, Timmy Nelson, Gavin Winton and Konner Harrison representing the Storm.
Central also went 1-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 this season.
