Spring sports at Dawson Springs is scheduled to be back in action for the first time in over two years come Monday.
Both the baseball and softball teams will be playing in their respective 2nd Region All-A tournaments as the Lady Panthers travel to Hopkinsville to play University Heights with first pitch at 6 p.m., while the Panthers will have a 5:30 p.m. date with Livingston Central.
Dawson Springs shutdown all athletic activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the Lady Panther basketball program. The pandemic canceled the entire 2020 high school spring sports season across the commonwealth.
