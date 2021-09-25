Due to one of the most unusual school years in history brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, students across the commonwealth were given the option to repeat classwork as a new semester opened in August.
Along with an opportunity to get back to a more traditional learning environment, those students choosing to repeat their studies were also granted an extra year of sports eligibility if they met age requirements.
For Adrian Stringer, a standout quarterback for Hopkins County Central, he decided repeating his senior year was the right choice for him.
Stringer had originally committed to Mount St. Joseph University just outside of Cincinnati to continue his football career, but later decommitted to return to the Storm.
“The reason I decommitted is because mentally and physically, I can play at a higher level,” Stringer said. “I’m using the extra year as a wake up call. I didn’t do as good as I thought I would last year, so this year I’m working harder to get where I want to be.”
A year ago, Stringer and the Storm football program had a tough abbreviated season playing only six games with multiple COVID-19 quarantines. The play caller threw for 1,451 yards, becoming the school’s all-time passing leader in 2020.
Along with being able to play a full 10-game regular season, another factor of Stringer returning is to be able to play with his younger brother, Christian, as he’s also getting recruited as a wide receiver.
“Christian was a huge reason for me to come back,” Stringer said. “People tell me all the time that they wish they were able to do it all again, well I’m able to play my senior season all over again. My brother and I are a dynamic duo and he’s my partner in everything.”
Much like last year, the Stringer-to-Stringer combination has worked as Christian has proved to be Adrian’s favorite target amassing 320 yards on 15 completions with five touchdowns in five games so far.
Overall, the elder Stringer has 944 passing yards to his credit and is second in team rushing with 209 yards. He’s also been making plays on both sides of the ball as he delivered the literal final blow in Central’s 54-52 overtime win at Todd County Central on Sept. 10 as he made the stop on the one-yard line playing linebacker on the Rebels’ two-point conversion try.
“The stop at Todd County is definitely a highlight for me,” Stringer said. “But for the team, the highlight has to be the way we’ve turned this program around. We’re now 4-1 for the first time in I don’t know how long. Our best record as long as I’ve been here was 2018 when we went 3-7.
“A lot of our success has come down to guys wanting to play,” Stringer continued. “A few years ago, it was about our individual stats, now we’ve come together as a team and make it a combined effort to win on Friday nights. A lot more people pay attention to us when we’re winning and a lot of colleges will look at guys on winning teams more often than not.”
Since Stringer decommitted from Mount St. Joseph, he said he’s keeping the recruiting door wide open along with some of his teammates who are also receiving college looks.
With Central taking their bye week at the halfway point of the season, the team has a little time to recover from injuries or return from COVID protocols and get ready for the second half. They’ll be jumping right into district play with trips to Logan County next week and Calloway County the week after before returning home to face county rival Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkinsville.
“Right now we’re 0-0 in district and that’s all that matters in the bye week,” Stringer said. “Our goal is to go 4-0 to get that top seed and make a deep run in the playoffs.”
