Tuesday night was a struggle for Dawson Springs (6-12) as they fell on the road to district rival Caldwell County (10-9) 72-41.
The Lady Panthers got off to a good start — leading 13-11 through the first quarter of play, but struggled to find the bucket as Caldwell went on a 12-4 run in the first 5:30 of the second quarter.
“I thought we did well in the first quarter, but then we couldn’t buy a basket to save our lives,” Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. “I know it’s part of basketball, you’re going to go into a drought. But I thought it got in our heads because we were in a drought.”
At halftime, the Lady Tigers held a commanding 31-19 edge.
Dawson’s woes continued in the third as Caldwell started the second half with a 14-3 run to make it 45-22 Lady Tigers. After three quarters were all said and done, Caldwell led 53-28.
Dawson was able to keep pace in the final quarter thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Denisha Randolph and Abby Ward prompting Caldwell to take a timeout with the score 69-39 and less than two minutes to play.
But that was as close as the Lady Panthers would get.
Randolph led the scoring with 17 points.
“Denisha is my senior, and she’s a great shooter,” Scott said. “I need her to always give 110%. She’s one of my top scorers. I have to have her shooting and attacking at all times.”
Brooklyn Clark finished with nine points and Ward ended the game with six points.
“Abby is getting there,” Scott said. “She’s only a freshman, but she has room to grow. She’s doing a good job.”
Dawson will host Paducah Community Christian on Thursday before going to Hopkins County Central on Friday for another 7th District matchup. Both games tip off at 6 p.m.
“Central is going to be an important game for us,” Scott said. “That game will really determine our seeding. We have got to prepare for that game because we’ve got to get out of that fourth seed.”
Against the 7th District, Dawson is currently 0-5 while Central is 1-3. Caldwell now has a record of 3-1, and No. 8 Madisonville North Hopkins leads the district seeding with a 5-0 record.
