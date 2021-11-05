After grinding out the program’s first winning season since 2008, Hopkins County Central will now look for their first playoff win since 2003 as they’ll travel to Hopkinsville tonight to open the postseason.
“We’ve said all season long that we’ll take it one game at a time, well now we’re really taking it one game at a time,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “It’s going to be cold and chilly (Friday) but we’re focused and ready to play in the postseason.”
The Storm will face a Tiger squad that held them to only seven points in Mortons Gap on Oct. 29 and has the potent combination of quarterback Treyvon Jefferson and receiver Disjuan Mercer on offense.
“It’ll come down to controlling our penalties,” Manning said. “We were able to do that last week against McLean and it worked out for us. We felt like we had a good game plan against Hoptown in the regular season and it didn’t work out because of all the penalties we took. We know Treyvon is going to run the ball, but we’re going to try to keep him contained inside.
“With Mercer, he’s going to get a couple of catches, but our defensive backs will be on him,” Manning continued. ‘If we can get a couple of stops on defense, then it should give us a lot of confidence offensively and we can move the ball easily.”
If Central wins tonight, they will face either Madisonville North Hopkins or Logan County in the next round of the postseason.
The ball will be kicked at 7 p.m. in the Stadium of Champions.
