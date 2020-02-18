Boys Basketball
No. 4 Madisonville North Hopkins 73, University Heights 58: Four Maroons were in double figures in the home victory with Kenny White leading the way with 22 points. K’Suan Casey had 16, Marquise Parker contributed 12 and Deljuan Johnson recorded 11 points. North’s record improves to 24-3 going into the final week of the regular season.
McLean County 81, Dawson Springs 46: The Panthers suffered a loss at home on Saturday, bringing their record to 12-16 for the season. Braxton Cotton, Dylan Dawson and Landon Pace each scored eight points for the Panthers.
Girls basketball
No. 5 Madisonville North Hopkins 77, Grayson County 43: The 23-1 Lady Maroons kept on rolling on Saturday with a road win over Grayson County. Courtney Peyton led the scoring with 20 points while her sister Lindsey Peyton recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Camryn LaGrange contributed 19 points in the victory.
Dawson Springs 54, Ballard Memorial 37: Brooklyn Clark reached the 1,000th point of her career in only her freshman season. She ended up with 19 points for the game. Abby Ward was also in double figures with 12 points.
Webster County 73, Hopkins County Central 47: Central (7-16) struggled against a tough region opponent at home on Saturday. Madison Grigg led the Lady Storm with 14 points, Brianna Fritz scored nine and Mercy Sutton contributed eight points.
Youth Basketball
There was ABA Basketball action on Saturday. In the girls instructional league, Madisonville Tire shutout UPS 25-0 with Amilia Smith racking up 17 points in the win. Madisonville Tire also shutout Baymont 26-0 with Jamia Harris scoring 10 points.
In the girls training leagure, Old National beat Hancock 19-10 with Bri’Nyah Dulin scoring 12 points for Old National. Also in girls training, FOP beat Bluegrass 8-7 with Kalianna Boyd scoring all eight points for FOP.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.