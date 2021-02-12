Dawson Springs has received some statewide recognition with the KHSAA boys basketball stats leaders recently released on their website as the Panthers’ Landon Pace is currently second in the state in scoring — averaging 34.8 points per game.
“It’s a shock that I’m one of the top scorers in the state,” Pace said. “But it’s also pretty awesome to be able to be in that position. I feel we’ve had a pretty rough start to the season, but everything is going to start looking up towards the end of the season and towards the district tournament because at that point, records don’t matter.”
It’s not often that a small program like Dawson gains some state-wide recognition.
“We’re extremely proud of Landon,” Panthers head coach Jim Hicks said. “I was saying to people before the season that Landon was one of the best players in the 2nd Region, in my opinion. But Landon knows that he needs help on offense. If has has to score 34 points every game the rest of the season, we’re not going to be very good. You don’t see many teams that only rely on a scorer like that go very far.”
“Dawson has had some good scorers over the years,” Hicks continued. “By the time he’s done, Landon will be up there with the best of them. I don’t think Phillip Cotton would like to hear that too much.”
Not so long ago, Cotton — currently the head girls basketball coach at Hopkins County Central — averaged around 30 points per game during his time at Dawson Springs in the 1990’s and was second in the state in scoring his senior year behind Leslie County’s Tim Couch.
Pace has only played in four games so far this season before he went down with an ankle injury on Feb. 1 at Christian Fellowship.
“We think it’s just a sprained ankle,” Pace said. “But we’re going to get it X-rayed and make sure it’s safe for me to come back.”
The loss of Pace the past couple of games has hurt the offense for the Panthers as they were only able to score 25 points against McLean County and 31 points against Webster County without their leader on the floor.
Despite the recent hardships, Pace’s teammates are still proud of their brother and hopes for the best for him.
“Landon is one of the hardest working guys I know,” said fellow senior Logan McKnight. “I hope that there’s some college coaches out there that want to take a chance on him. He makes everybody around him better. He’s just a good kid overall.”
