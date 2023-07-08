There will be a Pollinator Hike this morning at Mahr Park in Madisonville, starting at 9 a.m.

“Our Pollinator Hike will be around the Arboretum and specifically exploring our seven acre pollinator area,” Mahr Park Arboretum Lead Volunteer Chip Tate said. “It is for everyone to learn about the importance of pollinators and their habitat.”

