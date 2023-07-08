There will be a Pollinator Hike this morning at Mahr Park in Madisonville, starting at 9 a.m.
“Our Pollinator Hike will be around the Arboretum and specifically exploring our seven acre pollinator area,” Mahr Park Arboretum Lead Volunteer Chip Tate said. “It is for everyone to learn about the importance of pollinators and their habitat.”
Participants will get to learn about the recent addition of two honey bee hives to the Arboretum, and how they enhance the pollinator efforts.
The hike will be easy to moderate and all those who are interested are to wear comfortable footwear and meet at the Welcome Center by 9 a.m.
Mahr Park Arboretum is located at 55 Mahr Park Rd. in Madisonville.
