Despite beating University Heights by three points at home earlier this season, the Blazers returned the favor to Madisonville North Hopkins in a 67-58 win Saturday in Hopkinsville.
“I thought the overall effort was solid,” North head coach Jon Newton said. “It came down to the third quarter, they outscored us by nine. They were able to spread us out. We had to come out of our style of defense in the second half. A couple of defensive rebounds, they ripped it out of our hands to gave them an open layup. We played hard, but we didn’t play smart. UHA was the better team tonight.”
Only four guys found their way into the scoring column for the Maroons with Kale Gaither leading the offense with 21 points, followed by Ashton Gaines and Landon Cline with 13 each. Zach Tow finished the night with 11 points. North shot 40% from the field on Saturday.
“You want more guys in the scorebook, for sure,” Newton said. “We took some lazy shots early. Outside of the Livingston Central game, we had to come from behind every game that we’ve won so far. We’ve got to do a better job of getting off to better starts and competing early.”
UHA (3-6) took control of the ballgame early with a 14-8 run in the first 6:45 of play and went into the second quarter up 17-10.
The Maroons (5-3) then got on a 13-4 run, capped off with Gaines converting an old fashioned 3-point play to give North a 23-22 lead with 5:15 remaining before halftime. UHA eventually retook the lead and went into the break up 38-29.
The Blazers extended their lead to 18 points with the score 53-35 at the end of the third quarter, with Newton not happy with his guys’ effort in the huddle between quarters.
“UHA really made adjustments from the last time we played them, especially in the third quarter,” Newton said. “They went four corners against us — which really spread us out on defense opposed to the zone defense we’re usually in. I know that even with the lead, UHA will keep the pedal to the metal. We didn’t execute, we didn’t finish close to the basket as well. We were playing their game the whole way, and that’s how they came out on top.”
UHA was able to salt the game away in the fourth quarter to hand the Maroons their second loss in three games.
The Maroons have a couple of tough opponents coming up this week as they’re scheduled to travel to Ohio County on Thursday and host Henderson County on Friday. They were supposed to host Evangel Christian out of Louisville tonight, but that game was called off Monday since Evangel is undergoing contact tracing.
“It’s another tough week,” Newton said. “Ohio County is never an easy place to play, and Henderson is a top five team in the region every year. I’ve known coach (Tyler) Smithhart for years from being in the same district as him. He’s always going to have his team well prepared.”
Newton also said that there is on-going discussions about rescheduling the Lyon County game after the Lyons play in the Class A State Tournament.
Madisonville North Hopkins (5-3)10 19 6 23 — 58
Gaither 21; Gaines 13; Cline 13; Tow 11
University Heights(3-6) 17 21 15 14 — 67
Crump 24; Quarles 13; McGee 11; Grubbs 7; Bryan 6; Shouse 3; Braxton 3
