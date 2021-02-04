Madisonville North Hopkins will serve as the host site for the 2nd Region boys’ basketball tournament and Hopkins Central will the girls’ tourney in March.
The change in venues were announced after a Wednesday meeting with the region’s athletic directors.
“Maintaining a safe environment is a priority for the 2nd Region Athletic Director’s Association, therefore following all the CDC and KHSAA guidelines will be strictly adhered,” said Kent Akin, chairman of the organization and Central’s AD.
In order to stay within CKC guidelines, capacities in the gyms at North and Central are going to be reduced to 15%, meaning only 390 tickets will be sold for each game hosted at North and 375 for games at Central.
Also, to keep all players, officials and essential personnel safe, there will be no cheerleaders, dance teams or pep bands allowed at the games.
Hopkins County was chosen to host the 2nd Region Tournament due to its central location to most schools in the region.
“We’re in a central location in the 2nd Region, and we have two of the biggest gyms in the region right here in Hopkins County,” Akin said. “North was already scheduled to be the host school for the boys, but the girls were supposed to play at Union County this year. We have the third largest gym here at Central so it made more sense for us to host the girls’ tournament.”
According to Akin, the capacity limits will also apply to district tournaments, but Akin said that it’s subject to change before the postseason starts on March 15. The 7th District Tournament will be played at Caldwell County this year.
Each region in the KHSAA has a site selection plan in place for upcoming seasons which was interrupted this season because of the pandemic. The plan is to resume the site selection plan next year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.